Ramu TVET Students Graduate

The students graduated with a national certificate one (NC1) that will help them to apply for TVET colleges for further studies.

Ramu TVET Vocational Manager, John Goiye thanked staff and students for the hard work and encourage the trainees with NC1 references to apply to TVET colleges to further their studies or can find job and make use of the skills that they had obtained.

He thanked sponsors, parents and Office of the Member for Usino Bundi, Jimmy Uguro and others for the support in building the school.

Mr Goiye said since the vocational school started, it had registered only three trade skill courses, carpentry, mechanic and agriculture. Since then it has enrolled and trained many young people within the Ramu valley area.

“In 1995 the centre opened up to other trade courses in welding, plumbing, home economics and cookery. This was inclusive of trade courses that brought attracted teachers. A level three (3) center with its school governing body, five teachers and almost 40 to 80 students yearly.

In 2010, more trade courses were inclusive to the existing courses in office administration, tourism & hospitality, cabinet making & joinery, panel beating and spray painting, electrical course and FODE.

The vocational centre graduated the trainees with vocational training certificate over the last five-year as a conventional course program conducted. In 2015, the school management participated in TVET programs and worked closely with the Education TVET Division to register and conduct NC 1 and NC 2 programs at the centre.

(Board of management chairman, Boski Annis and Anton Polengi presenting certificate to Jamila Tibong a tourism & hospitality female student during the graduation. Picture supplied.)