Ramu Nico participate in golf fundraiser

The teams from Ramu NiCo consist of “Team Ramu NiCo” that represented the resource developer and teams from the Land Owner Companies of the Ramu Nickel Project; Raibus Limited, Ramu Transport Service and the Basamuk Landowner Association.

Ramu NiCo Community Affairs Deputy General Manager, Albert Tobe, said Ramu NiCo was happy to help in the cause that serves the health and wellbeing of the people of Madang.

“Such events like this are also good for Corporate Houses to connect and share information with each other in Madang Province and the country. Ramu NiCo will always be here in Madang to support, promote and assist in programs like this for many years to come. Last year Ramu NiCo sponsored Madang Ambrose Golf Game in November at Madang Country Club and we might also host a similar event,” Tobe added.

President of Madang Golf and Country Club, George Ireng, thanked Ramu NiCo and other participating teams for helping to raise K65,000.

“There are good things coming on the horizon for Madang Country Club, therefore being patient is important,” Ireng said.

The games continued on Saturday 12th to Sunday 13th August, with the Madang Open Golf Championship competition. Teams came from Port Moresby, Western Highlands, East Sepik and Morobe Province.

Prime Minister James Marape was also in Madang to witness the event and participated in a few matches.