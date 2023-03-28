Raluana peace service held

The program was initiated by the Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Elias Wohengu, whose partner is from Kunakunai ward.

Wohengu is in the province with a state delegation from the Department and the PNG Defence Force for meetings with their United States (US) counterpart, to talk about a security agreement and on setting up a base for them in PNG.

He also presented K5,000 from the department to the health facility at Kunakunai ward.

Host Raluana LLG President, Tiolam Wawaga, said the area had been a no-go zone for a long time.

“We've tried ways to solve the problem, but it's been difficult. So we will try God's way through this peace process which starts today,” he stated.

When commending the initiative to host the peace service, Wawaga said there is a need for a collective effort from all levels of government and partners, to find a way forward to address issues caused by troubled youths in the area.

ENB Governor Michael Marum also thanked the Secretary for the initiative to hold the peace church service.

“Now it's time to work together to bring people back to their villages. There are opportunities for the province, one such was mentioned by the Foreign Affairs Secretary, so everyone must think about their actions and focus on what is beneficial to their communities and the province as a whole.”

He further assured that the ENBPG will do its part to help restore the affected communities.

When welcoming everyone to the church peace program, ENB Acting Provincial Administrator, Levi Mano, acknowledged the message shared, that was based on 1 Corinthians 15:58, which called on people to persevere amidst problems and to work for the Lord, as his servants.

“We, as a government, will not talk too much, but work together to ensure we find long lasting solutions for our people and these communities,” he stated.