Rabaul welcomes rural electricity project

This follows a successful awareness on the rural electricity (RE) program conducted last week in these areas by the Rabaul District Administration technical officers, and representatives from PNG Power and contractor Pawa Com.

The awareness exercise, an administrative responsibility of the Rabaul District Administration highlighted the positive impacts of power supply including improving access to electricity, enhancing living conditions, supporting economic growth and enabling social progress.

District Works Engineer, Mellie Munulai told the people that before the RE project is rolled out, maintenance and repair work will be conducted on feeder roads to provide accessibility for this service.

While confirming that road clearance will begin by the end of August this year, Mr Munulai appealed to the communities to remove fruit trees and gardens to pave way for the establishment of the RE project.

Mr Munulai said the district administration will be working closely with ward development committees in the target wards to identify youths that will be engaged in clearance works.

PNG Power’s acting Manager for Transmission and Distribution with Gazelle grid, Tiamuruka Boski told the people that they are fortunate to benefit from the project.

He encouraged all stakeholders and the community to work together because schools, churches and small businesses will all benefit from the project once it is completed.

Pawa Com representative, Mathias Sammy gave assurance that while they await road clearance, they have begun to prepare materials for the RE project.