Rabaul Frangipani Festival set to ignite

The Frangipani Festival brings together the diverse communities of East New Britain and is one of the longest-running PNG festivals. It truly is a one-of-a-kind event.

Frangipani Festival chairlady, Susan McGrade said due to the many valued generous sponsors, the two-day event is free to the public and managed by a volunteer committee, making it a truly grassroots community event.

The festival kicks off with the ‘Thank You to Sponsors’ evening hosted by the ENB provincial government at the home of the Festival Queen Elizabeth Park – “Ashes” Club on Thursday 14th September.

“This is a special occasion where the Frangipani Festival organizing committee can thank their valued and generous sponsors, without whom, the Festival could simply not occur. The next day on Friday 15th September, Rabaul school students will begin the program with the raising of the PNG Flag and the allegiance to the country ceremony,” said McGrade.

Following on from this will be cultural sing sings, string bands, choirs, whip cracking, Baining sing sings and will end with a traditional Tolai Tubuan ceremony.

Haus Mit, BNG Trading and Soho Bakery have very generously contributed toward the students Sausage Sizzle and Pacific Industries will set up water stations so that no one goes hungry or thirsty.

The festival at Queen Elizabeth Park will also be a chance for sponsors to set up promotional tents inside the arena and for community associations such as St John Ambulance and the Rabaul Town Clinic to spread much-needed community awareness information.

“On Saturday 16 September, the streets of Rabaul will erupt like Tavurvur & Vulcan Volcano with the famous and highlight of the Festival, the Gold Spot Frangipani Festival Float Parade,” stated McGrade.

Business houses and community associations will attempt to outdo themselves with imaginative displays reflecting this year’s Frangipani Festival theme, “Love Your Culture – Respect Your Community”.

The Float parade has seen amazing displays of genius with mini-structures on the back of their floats such as PNG Ports Corporation's “Pilot Ship” Rabaul Metal Industries ‘Tin Men” or Barlow Industries “House Kits”, Agmark Group of Companies' Cocoa dryers and even the Rabaul Volcano Observatory’s live erupting volcano.

“No one is ever disappointed at the entertainment and colourful displays of this festivity and many find themselves bent over with laughter at the varied characters aboard the floats who do their best to entertain the crowd,” lamented McGrade.

“On the 15 & 16th September 2023, it is a chance for the whole community to get together and celebrate their survival and the future for grand development and progress.”

McGrade said she is grateful for the continued support of the ENB Governor Michael Marum who has dedicated the Rabaul Rugby League Queen Elizabeth Park for the fun-filled program.

She thanked valued sponsors who year after year, provided the finance to put on the event.