Rabaul Frangipani Festival Preps Underway

Now in its 26th year, the event will commemorate the 28th anniversary of the twin volcanic eruptions and the 85th Anniversary of the 1937 eruptions, where 200 people lost their lives.

The Frangipani Festival is also a time to celebrate Papua New Guinea’s 47th year of Independence.

Susie McGrade, member of the organising committee, says the two-day program with the theme: ‘Bringing the communities of ENB together’ will kick off on Friday, 17 September, with an Independence anniversary flag ceremony.

This will be followed by Two Stone Kanu Race, which will see local skippers circumnavigate the Beehives in a quest to be crowned winners on the day.

“This will be followed by a Frangipani Hamamas Pageant.”

On Saturday 17 September, be prepared to wake up early to witness the spectacular Tolai Kinavai on the beautiful Simpson Harbour Rabaul Foreshore! An art competition will also be conducted.

“Then afterwards, be prepared for the streets of Rabaul to be full of noise and colour as the Annual Float Parade makes its ways through town. This year’s theme, ‘Rabaul Re-boot- Re-booting ENB culture and community spirit is sure to result in amazing displays of flair and creativity,” says McGrade.

“Once the sun sets crowds will be mesmerised by the famous Baining Fire Dance, performed at Queen Elizabeth Park.”

“The Frangipani Festival is a free public event. We are very proud to be able to present ceremonies such as the Kinavai and Fire Dance without charging any admission fees.”

McGrade highlighted the festival is a grassroots event managed by a team of dedicated volunteers and financed through generous support of sponsors. Proceeds raised will go towards the Rabaul Museum.

“The Festival would not be possible without the generosity of our sponsors,” she states.

Registration is also now open for the Annual Frangipani Float Parade and prizes will be awarded for the most creative float, the most entertaining float, the best corporate float and the best community group/private float.