Quit Tobacco Campaign Launched

According to WHO report, tobacco is a major epidemic in PNG and has one of the highest prevalence of smoking in the world.

WHO Country Representative, Dr. Anna Maalson said tobacco causes over 8 million deaths annually, 1.2 million of these deaths are from illnesses attributed to second hand smoke and globally tobacco is a heavy burden on the economy.

Dr. Maalson said this year as part of World No Tobacco Day, they have a year-long campaign to encourage at least 100 million people to attempt to quit tobacco.

“Tobacco is the most common cause of lung cancer contributing to approximately 1.2 million deaths per year and almost half of its users more than 7 million people die prematurely from tobacco use.

“All around the world there are estimated to be 1.3 billion tobacco users. Of these 60 per cent of tobacco users want to quit but only 30 per cent have access to comprehensive tobacco cessation services.”

Dr. Priscilla Nad said WHO as the country office will try to advocate and appeal to those who are smoking to try to quit, especially with COVID-19 pandemic around.

“It is becoming increasingly important during COVID-19 we have to make sure that people are educated and know about the dangers of smoking tobacco.”

Dr. Lynda Sirigoi of PNG Cancer Foundation said while PNG does not have the capacity to address tobacco-related deaths and there is an unregulated market that is accessible to the public.

She says, therefore, it is important that policies and legislations be in place to help address this.

“We see informal markets, very easy access of tobacco products to the public to young people.”