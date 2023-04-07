Queenpads - Menstruation Education Empowerment

At each institution, students were issued reusable Queenpads and informational brochures.

The Queenpads team arrived just in time for an evening session at Kerowagi Secondary. Over 200 school girls, the principal, and a few other members attended the session. The team received appreciation and recognition for their efforts in educating the girls about menstrual hygiene practices.

The students were provided with reusable Queenpads and brochures, which were also distributed to their teachers. The school administration and teachers expressed their gratitude for the educational session, particularly given the challenges faced by boarding female students.

Throughout the week, the Queenpads team, in partnership with the Sir Brian Bell Foundation, Kumura Foundation, and PNG Air, reached hundreds of school girls in Chimbu Province. At Moruma Adventist High School, the first event of the week drew in over 100 school girls, teachers, and community members.

Queenpads and brochures were also distributed to the students and their teachers. The school administration and teachers expressed their appreciation for the educational session, recognizing the significant impact it can have on the girls' lives.