Push For Village Record Book Use

This comes after mounting concerns that many eligible voters could not find their names in the preliminary electoral roll displayed in their respective wards.

Provincial Election Steering Committee Chairman and Provincial Administrator, Lamiller Pawut said if New Ireland wants to see fair and transparent elections, the Province’s Independent Data collection system the “Village Record Book” must be used.

An agreement was signed with the Department of Provincial Government and Local Level Government affairs three years ago to begin the data collection process.

He said the National Executive Council has also approved the use of the Village record book where a copy of the village record book has been submitted to the Electoral Commission.

According to the current statistics from the Village record books the total Eligible Voter record in New Irealnd is 101,472 from a total population of 170,529.

Of the total of Eligible voters 53,044 are Males and 48,428 are Females. Namatanai District has 61,757 voters while Kavieng has 39,715 voters.

Namatanai has 32, 444 male voters and 29,313 female voters, while Kavieng has 20,600 male voters and 19,115 female voters.

New Ireland’s total male population is 89,262 while female population is 81,267.

Pawut urges the Electoral Commission to allow New Ireland to use the village record book so credible leaders can be fairly chosen and elected into office.