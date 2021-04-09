Puma fuels foundation

Director, Vincent Kumura, said the 10 fuel drums from Puma Energy were the largest fuel donation they have received as a small community-based organisation of remote Bundi.

“The foundation will be using these fuel drums to help clear the road to Upper Bundi from Gembogl, Simbu and service the Upper Bundi Ambulance being donated by the Sir Brian Bell Foundation,” Kumura stated.

“The recent continuous heavy rainfalls have caused dozens of landslips and deep soil erosions along the Mondia Pass to Snow Pass and Yandera leg of the Simbu-Bundi road, blocking off access to basic government services, averting the supplies of coffee beans to Simbu and the ambulance service to Simbu for our patients.

“The Simbu-Bundi road link is the lifeline for more than 10,000 people from the seven major tribes of remote Upper Bundi who get most of their health and other basic services from Simbu. This includes two primary schools (St. John Yandera Primary School and Snow Pass Primary School), several elementary schools, trade storeowners, coffee farmers and many local churches.

“The Digicel tower and the feeder tower at Snow Pass and Yandera villages of Bundi are also serviced using this road link.

“In addition, we will be transporting the building materials for the seven aid posts for Upper Bundi, funded by the Sir Brian Bell Foundation, using this road. If we do not fix the road, movement of these materials in from Simbu starting in June will be hindered.”

On behalf of the people of remote Bundi in Madang Province and North Simbu, Kumura sincerely thanked the country director for Puma Energy, Hulala Tokome, for donating 10 fuel drums that are worth K8, 577.10.

Puma Energy Goroka terminal manager, Nelson Sefoyo, said the firm partners with trusted organisations and charities to help improve livelihoods and make a meaningful change to people’s lives.

“This is again another great example of energising the communities we live in. Puma Energy is pleased to support with diesel drums to Kumura Foundation because we believe that our support through such projects will make a real and lasting difference to people’s lives in the remote communities of PNG.”