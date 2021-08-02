Puma Energy, St John Renews MoU

Puma Energy recently announced the extension of its support to St John Ambulance through the supply of fuel and lubricants for another two years.

“We are also proud to continue to support St John especially with the work that they do in Port Moresby and now branching out to the other centres is a good testament,” Puma’s ONG Country Manager, Hulala Tokome said.

He added that this is line with one of Puma’s CSR pillars, which is also in terms of the emergency response they provide.

Mr Tokome further thanked SJA for responding to thousands of 111 emergency calls 24/7 with highly trained, passionate and dedicated paramedics, doctors, first aiders, nurses and ambulance officers.

St. JA is specialized in pre-hospital and emergencies, provides ambulance services, a comprehensive range of medical, and first aid solutions during emergencies.

“In 2020 the ambulances of St John covered 3 million kilometres and if you start to think about the fuel that we’ve used in that about the travel, then you appreciate the significance of Puma’s donation assistance, we very much appreciate it.”

According to CEO of St John, Matt Cannon, its officers respond to over 12,000 emergencies every year.

He thanked Puma Energy for their continued support to serving and saving lives.