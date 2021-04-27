Public urged to Respect Firefighters

He said this is not the first time firefighters have been assaulted or verbally abused when attending to firefighting operations.

The firefighter, Delilah Alex, was attacked by an angry bystander when attending to an emergency fire call at Hohola 4, in Port Moresby.

Mr Roo said people must understand that it is not always easy for firefighters to appear within seconds to put out a fire. In a city there are things that you have to consider when travelling, there is the traffic congestion, some roads are filled with potholes and few roads are inaccessible.

Adding that locating fire hydrants is another major factor that creates challenges during the fire fights.

He said providing the right information during an emergency call is important to direct firefighters to the correct location on time.

Mr Roo urged everyone to respect Fire Service officers as they are always risking their lives to save properties and lives and such disgraceful behaviour is unacceptable.

He said the firefighters currently are doing their best to perform their duties in the city under limited firefighting facilities.

He said it is the responsibility of the property owners to ensure that their house is always fire-free.

Mr Roo is appealing to the public to respect firefighters when they are out in the communities doing their job and refrain from attacking or harassing them.

“The Fire Service continues to emphasize during our awareness for people not to overload power points, report any electrical faults, never leave fire or any source of heat unattended or exposed. This are simple tips that can save your property and innocent lives.

“Always remember that when there is a fire, the first and most important thing to do is to get everyone out and away from the burning property and quickly dial the 1100 fire service emergency number.

“Get in touch with your nearest fire station for them to assist you, with basic fire safety tips and information materials to help you protect your property and family from fire,” he said.

“In terms of our resources, we have been provided with fire trucks which are fully kitted, however, during our responses we encounter challenges that delay our arrival in time,” he said.

“Most times we arrive late in our responses, and the set standard time for responding to an accident is eight minutes. We need to have a fire station built in the area to help assist in our response timing.