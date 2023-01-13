Provision of solar power vital

The product was launched by Mama Bank, Sun King and NGF; and during the launch, Bank of PNG Acting Assistant Governor, George Awap stated that the provision of solar light in the rural areas can improve human development and be a pathway to better education and better lifestyle at home.

“Children can get better education because of the provision of light, part of the problem that PNG had in the past is the absence of proper lighting system at home… Also a better lifestyle at home because of the provision of light,” he stated.

Chief Executive Officer for Mama Bank, Gunanidhi Das, acknowledged the Bank of PNG for enabling the regulatory environment that has allowed Mama Bank to provide financial inclusion.

“We want to build that initiative because it is an obligation by government that we make it happen for the people of PNG before 2030.”