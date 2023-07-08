Promoting Australia's GEDSI investment

As part of this initiative, Palmalmal Secondary School in Pomio District, East New Britain, has received a grant of K3.5 million through Australia's Incentive Fund program.

The funds will be utilized to establish new facilities that will enhance education opportunities for boys and girls, including children with disabilities and from diverse backgrounds, thereby promoting gender and diversity inclusion.

The positive impact of this investment is already being felt on the ground. Previously, the school organized separate games for boys and girls, perpetuating a gender divide.

However, thanks to the GEDSI advocacy efforts led by the school’s deputy principal, Ludwick Kampukia, this scenario has changed. Now, both genders actively participate in various sports, bridging the gap between boys and girls.

Mr Kampukia emphasized that many social issues at the school were a consequence of disrespect among students. However, through continuous awareness-building initiatives, students have developed self-respect and respect for one another.

The school has introduced combined assemblies as well as separate meetings for boys and girls, where they engage in discussions aimed at instilling self-respect and discipline. The completion of the infrastructure project has witnessed an improvement in student performance.

This positive outcome can be attributed to the GEDSI component embedded in the students' academic work, demonstrating a correlation between attitude transformation and academic achievements.

The PNG-Australia Partnership and the Incentive Fund play pivotal roles in fostering gender equality, disability inclusion, and social cohesion.

These initiatives serve as strong foundations for empowering individuals and ensuring a more inclusive and diverse society.