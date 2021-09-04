Project To Support WaSH Services

The implementation of the National Water and Sanitation project, ‘Klinpela Komyuniti Project’ is a significant support in the implementation of the National Water Sanitation & Hygiene policy 2015-2030. This is also a key policy towards government’s achievement of Sustainable Development Goal number 6.

At the launch of the WaSH Advocacy Communication Strategy on Thursday, Deputy Country representative of UNICEF, Judith Bruno said this framework is timely because WaSH services are critical to preventing infection.

It also gives guidance and the roadmap to work together to ensure that every Papua New Guinean no matter where they live, can access lifesaving benefits that WaSH services provide.

“I would like to highlight that one out of every three schools has basic water services and basic sanitation facilities. Only five percent of health facilities have basic sanitation services and these challenges contribute to high burden of infections especially among children,” said Ms Bruno.

Meanwhile, EU representative Rene Mally challenged the government to implement the policy and not to let it collect dust on the shelf like many other policies in the past.

“We have thousands of this and nobody cares about implementation. They’re all shelved somewhere right? So nicely written which is good but who will take charge of the implementation,” Mally said.

Deputy Secretary - Policy & Planning, Michale Kumung thanked the partners, the EU for the funding and the UNICEF technical support.

He said it’s a great challenge and the government appreciates the work that is being done in the WaSH initiative.

“The efforts in the WaSH sector is important because speaking from the numbers that we had while we were working on the development plan of government.

“We started assessing our own space in terms of indicators, ranking relative to other countries globally and also regionally and how do we par in this space?” he said.

Mr Kumung said that as a country, WaSH is taken at different levels and that is accessibility at the urban centres and rural areas.