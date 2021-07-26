Programme Boosts ESP Cocoa Farmers

The program is plus and is providing support and building the capacities to rehabilitate their already existing cocoa gardens and to establish and run sustainable and competitive cocoa cultivation in the Sepik region.

Rural women and youth groups in the Wosera and Maprik districts have been provided hands-on training, input, skills and supervision.

The EU-Funded STREIT PNG Program, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) supports the program collaborating with the Foundation for Women in Agriculture Development.

The EU-STREIT Programme aims to create sustainable agro-business employment opportunities for the women and youth to improve their livelihoods through the production of clone cocoa seedlings and capacity development.

The program has established and organized:

Twenty-three cluster groups consisting of 696 farmers to facilitate the service, mentorship, supervision and inputs

Five field-training venues

Six bud rootstock nursery models

Six rounds of training were conducted on different aspects of low-cost budding

10 Experienced budders as ‘Trainers of Trainers’ were recruited

400 sets of budding tools were purchased and distributed among the farmers

34,800 cocoa pod borer tolerant seedlings procured and distributed among the 969 farmers

Nine new demonstration block sites set up

Five rounds of training on cocoa cultivation best practices for budding skills, composting and Bio-pesticide and fungicide.

The program has enhanced the skills, knowledge and network among the cocoa farmers. It has also encouraged them to be involved in the preparation of receiving services.

In addition, it has enabled the lead farmers to perform block demonstrations on plant spacing and lining and trained them to apply some of the best management practices.