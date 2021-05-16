Processing Cassava Flour in Menyamya

Mr Noah learnt food processing skills through the European Union supported Climate Change Resilience project recently.

He is pleased that the skills he learnt have enabled him to process cassava into other food products for his family to eat and sell for income.

Noah met with a project team from the National Agriculture Research Institute, and provided a sample of cassava product from the skills and knowledge he acquired during the food processing training.

He said his family is enjoying cassava flour.

“We normally peel and boil cassava and rarely eat baked cassava. It even tastes good and my family really enjoys eating it,” he expressed.

Noah’s wife makes cassava rolls for breakfast and sells the surplus for extra income.

Miriam Simin, Research Associate Food Processing is thankful that farmers like Noah is able to see benefits from the food processing skills he has gained from the training.

The EU supported Climate Change Resilience project is aimed at increasing resilience of communities who are vulnerable to negative effects of climate change like drought, by processing staples like cassava, taro, banana and sweet potato.

Photo courtesy: NARI