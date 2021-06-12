Prevention, education, awareness strategies

Interim chairman of ICAC, Thomas Eluh, said they will be vigorously driving particularly in the area of education.

“We would like to target the younger generation in schools. To educate them about the evils of corruption with the hope of winning their hearts and minds at an early age in life so that they can become better citizens and advocators.

“One of our first tasks this year is to educate everyone about the OLICAC and other enabling legislations, such as the Whistle Blowers Act, the Proceeds of Crime Act (PoCA) etc. so that the people can know and meaningfully participate in the fight against corruption.”

Eluh clarified that the establishment of ICAC as a new anticorruption body in the country is a mammoth task.

He said with no precedence of a similar office establishment, it was not easy at times.

“Followed by poor performance of technical staff and assistance from line agencies coupled by funding constraints has been detrimental to the setting up of ICAC.

“Activities that are highly expensive and technical in nature continue to hamper our progress,” Eluh said.

Eluh further thanked the government for its continued support in making ICAC its priority agenda.

Apart from the K4 million ICAC budget captured in the national budget, Eluh is confident that next year the government will give ICAC sufficient funding to support its work.

He also acknowledged and thanked donor partners, particularly the European Union, UNDP and the Australian government for their continued support in terms of technical advice and funding support.