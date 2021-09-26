Popondetta Primary hold pre-independence celebration

The school administration initiated the pre-independence celebration for staff and students, to promote Papua New Guinea’s diverse cultural values and Christian ethics, as a lead up to PNG’s 46th anniversary of self-governance.

The event ran under the theme ‘Promoting Culture and Christian values’. Students showcased their cultural significance and identities in their regional groups, on the second day of the event.

A cultural beauty contest was also part of the two-day event. The beauty contest was to educate everyone about the different types of cultural costumes being worn by contestants, and what they signified.

Guest Speaker, and former Speaker of the Oro Provincial Assembly, Ian Embora challenged the student body to take lead in building the human resource sector of the province, by embracing education and putting it first.

The school’s Deputy Principal also encouraged his students to preserve their cultural identities by learning as much as they can about it, and actively participate in preserving it.

The event was jointly supported by the Sohe and Ijivitari District Development Authorities, and the Oro Provincial Government.