Popo Luluapo United Church celebrates

Governor for Gulf, Chris Haiveta was greeted by dancers from Luluapo along the Popo River, Kerema, who were celebrating the opening of a long-awaited church building.

The jubilant hosts carried their leader on a makeshift chair from the chopper to the new church building. A few minutes later, local Member of Parliament, Thomas Opa arrived in a speedboat on the Popo River.

Arriving at the Kapore Bridge, leis were put on the MP’s neck, while dancers hoisted him onto a platform and carried him to the church building while singing and dancing.

The gesture shown by the locals was in appreciation of what the leaders contributed to the completion of the church building project at Luluapo, a total of almost K61,000 between them to complete the church building.

Reverend Alex Mai, super minister of Toaripi Circuit blessed the new church and named it Popo Luluapo United Church.

Senior Deacon Samuel Miaea shed tears of joy with a sense of accomplishment, having the church finally completed his during his term, while his late father Miaea Kautete and many of the Luluapo elders passed on without fulfilling their dream of a new church building.

Governor Haiveta who grew up at Popo said it was during his time that the intent to build the church originated, and now it came to reality. He challenged young people to learn from their elders.

Meanwhile, Opa recalled the state of the area when he first visited Luluapo in 2016-17. He was surprised to witness the big change with an almost completed church building, complemented by a unique architectural design.

Opa said it is the government’s priority to work with local churches to bring spiritual transformation to people’s lives. As a bonus, the MP then committed to engage a local contractor to build a new health centre at Popo, fulfilling an earlier commitment.

The MP also presented K10,000 cash on behalf of the Governor and himself, to the congregation chairman and project coordinator Jesse Koae to settle any other outstanding commitment of the new church.

He urged the Luluapo community to rekindle Christian values and to change ways as the church is a connection to God.

Koae thanked the leaders for their financial commitment to the church while paying tribute to the late parents of Luluapo who have passed on without realising their dreams for a new church.

The presence of visitors from Vabukori, Jerico groups from Kilakila village and One Mile as well as Gerehu United Church’s Solomon Ministry in Port Moresby, neighbouring Mikafiru and Lelefiru villagers, including Rev Steven Maiva from Madang United Church gave the occasion its true spiritual significance.

Rev Maiva is also the team leader of the Gulf Transformation Ministry and has the backing of Governor Haiveta and MP Opa to lead the ministry of the spiritual transformation of the lives of the people of the Gulf.