Pomio needs partnerships: MP

Local MP, Elias Kapavore, said development aspirations of Pomio are guided by its 5-year District Integrated Development Plan (2021-2025).

He, however, pointed out that realistically, the District Services Improvement Program (DSIP) is still inadequate for one of the largest districts in the country, like Pomio.

Having over 70 percent of East New Britain province’s total landmass of 15,000 square kilometres, development challenges are wide-ranging, with accessibility being one of the biggest.

Speaking during his presentation at the eight-month in office review last week, initiated by the ENB Governor, Kapavore said creating accessibility was one major program for the district since he took office after winning the 1995 by-election.

He applauded the ENB Provincial Government (ENBPG) for the continuous support towards the district’s programs and projects and further called for more partnerships with the district.

For instance, the district needs an additional shipping vessel to assist MV Pomio, which currently serves ports in the province, including the neighbouring West New Britain Province.

“The demand for shipping service in the district is very high, because the vessel is always full when making its route from port to port. Therefore, we (Pomio District) really need an additional ship to assist MV Pomio,” he said.

He further suggested for the ENBPG to partner with the district in purchasing another vessel or through a district to district partnership.

“How can we grow the local economy when we cannot provide accessibility to farmers, to bring their produce to markets?”

The Pomio MP further said the National Economic and Fiscal Commission needs to re-visit how funds are dispersed to districts as it is currently unfair for large districts like Pomio to be getting the same amount as very small electorates.