Pomio looks at youth programs

Kaupun outlined that there is a National Youth Development Policy but nothing for the province as it is still in its draft form, as per advice from the provincial division of community development.

While the province is still to finalise the youth policy, which Kaupun said will guide any development plans for their youth population, they are rolling out a survey to find out the needs for youths in the district.

The youth-needs survey profile is being piloted in his home LLG of East Pomio LLG, where it has received positive feedback.

He said the youth program is two-fold; a planning and implementation phase, which looks at re-structuring the youth organisation from the wards up to the LLG, under the three zones, and to re-define youth activities that cover cross cutting issues affecting them.

The implementation of youth activities is done through strategies like sports, where sectors under the newly sworn-in Ward Development Committees (WDC) are tasked to sponsor youths in their wards in sporting programs and even to assist them with other activities, like fundraising programs.

Kaupun said through this arrangement, the relationship gap between the ward leaders and youths can be lessened and ties can be strengthened.

This is apart from cultural activities to help youths better understand their culture while bridging the relationship between them and elders in their communities, while imparting vital skills to youths.

Another program targeted to address the common problem of poverty is agriculture, where Kaupun said youths are encouraged and assisted to tap into farming of food and cash crops to earn an honest living.

He iterated that this will be done following proper clan identification and land demarcation for the youths in each ward.