Pomio to get another ship

Pomio District is a rural electorate and is among the largest districts in the country, with accessibility set as a priority for the Pomio District Development Authority (DDA) Elias Kapavore, took office in 2015.

Currently Pomio District has the MV Pomio, a cargo and passenger vessel which is out for a week to undergo maintenance.

This vessel was purchased in South Korea and modified in the Philippines before it was brought over to Palmalmal two years ago. It has since been servicing ports in the province and neighbouring West New Britain Province.

The Pomio DDA Board, in its recent meeting, decided to replace the former management of MV Pomio following advice from the Pomio DDA’s business arm, the Pomio Development Corporation (PDC).

Meantime, a barge has been engaged to transport only cargo during the time when MV Pomio is out of service.

“In the recent Pomio DDA Board meeting, we endorsed the decision to buy a new ship at a cost of about K6 million,” said Kapavore.

“We’ve shown pictures of this vessel to our DDA Board members and they are happy and have given their blessing. Therefore, in two weeks’ time, I will be accompanied by the captain of MV Pomio and an inspector to travel to South Korea to inspect the ship.

“If all goes well, we will bring the ship back to the country and to Pomio District.”