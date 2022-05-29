Policies Covering Menstrual Health Lacking

National Youth Development Authority (NYDA) Principal Advisor, David Rupa, as part of the panelist raised issues of non-organizational work and government policies and the lack of data and research.

This was also concern raised by WaterAid who was the hosting organization with QueenPads PNG.

Mr Rupa said through the NYDA, they are currently setting youth governance and youth voice structures for the youth council network.

Through the youth council network, a young women’s representative that sits on the executive youth council carries out research reports back to the council. They then report to the provincial executive council or the DDA board to come up with intervention programs to be included in the budgets of the DSIP and PSIP funds.

“When we are talking information sharing and dissemination, it has to be in all levels and how does this huge policy and technical words translate into programs, how do these issues get to inform us?”

“Like for someone who works at a government agency to have this reports coming out, it was more like I thought I didn’t do my homework but it’s not that it’s just that there is no communication between us and those who are doing work on the ground,” said Mr Rupa.

He said there is a huge gap and everyone is working towards achieving the sustainable development goal number 5.

“Let’s also achieve SDG number 70, which is public private partnerships that’s the way forward it not only starts in the institutional levels but also goes right down to the community and impact people.”