Police warn of alcohol abuse

Met. Supt Ikumu says police operational measures will be put in place to deal with alcohol-related violence in the city.

This comes after five men were arrested for instigating violence at the Manuti settlement at 6-Mile. They were allegedly under the influence of liquor and demanded money from a PMV bus, before smashing its windows.

The PMV left the scene but returned with truckloads of armed men who allegedly stormed a market place.

Residents at the settlement had scattered and fled as the crowd ransacked valuables and set several houses on fire.

The settlers regrouped but the police units intervened and stopped the fighting.

“The constant fighting in settlements across the city is compelling me to make this call.

“Alcohol is meant to be enjoyed socially, not abused to a point where brawls escalate, people are injured and killed, including valuable properties are destroyed. If you cannot control your drinking habits, then stop it,” said Met. Supt Ikumu

Investigations are underway.