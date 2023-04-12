Police Reduce NCD Easter Crime

the police presence around the main crime hotspot areas in the National Capital District during the long Easter season has resulted in fewer serious crimes reported.

There were tents set up throughout the city by the police station commanders and their members who did motorist and foot patrols during the five-day operation that started on Thursday and ended on Monday.

The positive result came about because of the efforts that hard-working police officers had put into making their time available in all the hot spots around the city.

There were fewer reports of people fighting amongst themselves after consuming liquor. Only one break-in was reported in the city during the Easter period.

Taxi drivers were warned to be careful, especially during the night, as there was a rising number of taxi drivers being robbed.