Police Recover stolen Laptop

Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang, said the computer was stolen from inside the vehicle that the nurse had travelled in, while it was parked outside the New Town Plaza.



PPC Rubiang said criminals broke the left side cabin window and walked away with the computer. The incident was captured on the CCTV. The shop management supplied the footage police, who investigated and recovered the laptop.



He said the suspects are known to police. One has been arrested and is in police custody. He will be charged accordingly.



PPC Rubiang said, "I condemn the act of the criminals. We should be taking care of such people who are in the province. I want to thank my officers for a great job in recovering the laptop."