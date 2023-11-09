Police patrol reveal change in Hanuabada

The return of policing services to the city’s big village was made possible through a week-long awareness by police last week on the production and sale of homebrew in the village.

The Motu Koita reservist and NCD police officers conducted foot patrols in areas where homebrew is sold and gave back positive feedback, reporting a non-sale of alcohol in the village.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika expressed satisfaction with the results and commended the people of Hanuabada for obeying police orders and working together to make the village safe again.

A mother who did not want to be named said she is satisfied with the police operations but also called on them to ensure they are given enough space at the markets to sell their goods.

She is concerned that the market place in the village is run by outsiders, something she would like the to look into.

“We don’t have land, therefore we need the market space to sell things needed for our survival,” she said.

Meanwhile the villages are happy with the change - now they can move freely unlike before.