Police initiate peace negotiations

Jiwaka Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Chief Inspector Albert Korin said the fight started on January 4th between the Wika and Waka tribes in Nondugl. The Waka tribe accused the Wika tribe of stealing a pig causing a fight that cost the life of a man from the Waka tribe.

PPC Korin stated that the Wika tribe had refused to surrender the murder suspect, which then caused the tribesman of the deceased (Waka tribe) to organize an attack and killed four men from the Wika tribe.

He said police intervened and arranged a peace mediation team supported by the two Mobile Squad sections from the Western Highlands Province and local police unit as well. The team negotiated a peace agreement whilst police units maintained law and order in the province.

“An understanding was reached between the two warring tribes who have agreed to sign a peace agreement. However, while the Waka tribe agreed to peace the Wika tribe leadership wanted more time to consult its tribesmen,” said Mr. Korin

He is confident that a date will be set anytime this week for the peace agreement to be signed between both tribes.