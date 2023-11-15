Police to begin festive operation

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika said early police operation into the festive season will ensure that the city is safe for public to move freely prior to the festive season.

He said due to increased reports of motor vehicle incidents, police will start conducting roadblocks this week.

“We are organising with our traffic NCD to start roadblock day and night to ensure we reduce moto vehicle related accidents,” he said.

Sika said road traffic incidents occurred almost every day in the city due to drinking driving and early roadblocks is a first step to reduce this.

Tough measure will be applied to people who are caught driving under the influence of liquor and urged citizens especially motorist to be mindful when they are on the road.

Meantime, on Tuesday 14th November, NCD Police and the Road Traffic Authority launched the festive season operations. They will in partnership to initiate a combine roadblock right through to Christmas and New Year.

More than 500 police officers will be deployed to all parts of the city to start early festive season operation.

“Preparations are currently underway to ensure police personal are equipped with adequate resources to carryout festive season operations,” Sika said.