Police awareness on ethnic clash

During the weekend the awareness took place on Sunday, April 30th which also prevented a fight between different ethnic groups in Port Moresby.

Police officers from Gordons Police station headed over with community police officers visited the Eight Mile Last Block Settlement to talk to groups of people from Chimbu and Eastern Highland who had a confrontation after an Eastern Highlander died and several houses belonging to people from Chimbu were burnt.

The deceased that was from Goroka allegedly became sick after he shared some dog meat with a person from Chimbu, stated the NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Silva Sika.

He stated that the relatives of the deceased assumed that the deceased died due to sorcery, therefore burnt several houses belonging to people from Chimbu.

Sika said the Officer-In-Charge of the Community Policing Unit at Gordon, First Constable Dominic Benjamin and his team, address the issue by stopping the fight and raised awareness on how police and the community can work together to address Sorcery Accusation Related Violence and other law and order problems that affect the community.

Metsupt Sika added that police presence at the location prevented the fight from escalating any further.

Other groups were visited from the team, like groups from Enga and Hela who also fought amongst themselves during the weekend after a man from Enga was found dead. Police are yet to establish the facts surrounding his death.

Sika said appropriate action will take place once investigation is completed.

He also thanked the Gordon police officers for their proactive approach and for bringing policing service to the people in the settlements.

Sika added that police presence in the settlements as well as awareness will deter crimes and prevent violence and physical confrontation.