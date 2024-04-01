Polenomu Address Road Issue

Kwamilu spoke about this following the graduation of seventy-seven Polonomu locals from the SME Corporation (SMEC) Business Training program.

“Since 1975 when Papua New Guinea gained Independence, we (Polenomu villagers) have not seen development in this area. This area is the least developed in Central Province. You have seen the road system and how people live and survive in this area shows how we are least developed,” said Kwalimu.

According to Kwalimu, SME Corporation (SMEC) with the Department of Commerce and Industry and the Cooperative Society of PNG were the first organizations to make it to Polenomu village and provide support to the rural people.

SMEC was part of the graduation of seventy-seven participants of Polenomu and Diri Komana village who took part in the ‘Start and Improve Your Business’ Training.

“Make use of the knowledge you have received from this Business training and do something in your village, bring development and sustain your family and lifestyle here in the village,” said Diana Guria -SMEC Director/Business Advisory and Capacity building.

The participants are looking to improve the road conditions to allow ease of access to services and to open up business opportunities for their rural community.