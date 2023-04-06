PNGTPA Donates to Easter Event

The Visit Papua New Guinea campaign, through the Tourism Promotion Authority (PNGTPA), donated K7,000 to support the park in these activities.

Abuti Kevin, Director of Corporate Affairs at PNGTPA, commended the park for providing a safe environment for leisure activities and education on natural environment conservation in Papua New Guinea.

She also encouraged families to register early for the park's events and enjoy the fun activities, delicious food, and natural atmosphere.

The donation was presented by Ms. Kevin and representatives from PNGTPA to a park representative. This generous contribution from the PNGTPA helped ensure the success of the Easter weekend activities at the Port Moresby Nature Park, providing a fun and educational experience for families in the region.