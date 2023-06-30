PNGAAA host annual fundraiser dinner

It was a time to also celebrate outstanding contributions of over 5000 members towards Papua New Guinea's growth and development.

The event aims to serve as a platform to foster productive relationships between Australia and Papua New Guinea, and showcasing the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Prime Minister James Marape was guest at the event. He thanked Australia for the sponsorship of making scholarship possible for Papua New Guineans to access education.

“I want to thank the Australian taxpayers and the Australian government for sponsoring my fellow Papua New Guineans. That sponsorship has paid off well because most that are part of the scholarship have come back home has good contributors for the development of PNG,” he said.

Marape said the partnership through this program will ensure Papua New Guineans are well trained and return home with the best knowledge and skills to develop the country.

Julie Bishop, Chancellor of the Australian National University, said current statistics show that in 2019, about 12,000 PNG students who studied in Australia have come back home to develop PNG.

She added that through the people-to-people partnership, the two countries share values of democracy, freedom, democratic institutions, and open export market economy that is continuing to grow strong for the best interest of both countries.

Australian High Commissioner to PNG Jon Philp said Australia invest in PNG’s education because it is the most important sector.

“Investing in education is a paramount importance of growth and development between the two countries,” he said

Meanwhile, presentation of the 2021 and 2022 alumni awards also took place during the event.

2022

• Alumni of the Year Award - Cherolyn Polomon

• Frontline Service Delivery –Carolyn Fred

• Community Service Award – Veronica Toksy

• Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award – Martha Raka

• Women in Leadership Award – Emma Minimbi

2021

• Alumni of the Year Award – Andrew Tipi

• Community Service Award - Dr Lawrence Gerry

• Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award - Ginia Sialis

• Women in Leadership Award – Tracey Masing