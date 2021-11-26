PNG Ports Supports SJA

A small but significant presentation was made at the PNG Ports office in Port Moresby yesterday, Thursday 25th November.

PNGPCL Managing Director, Fego Kiniafa said this is not the first time PNG Ports has assisted St John Ambulance, but this time help has come in a big way.

He said they would also assist St. John Ambulance service in Lae where their biggest port facility is.

“It’s a milestone for PNG Ports and we are delighted to assist the St Johns Ambulance with a vehicle as emergency support vehicle. It is not an ambulance, it’s a vehicle to assist the St. Johns Ambulance,” Mr Wali said.

He acknowledge that the SJA does tremendous work in helping the community in attending to emergencies and transporting patients to hospitals and clinics.

“PNG Ports we are delighted to assist you in the tremendous job that you do. I know you come under a lot of stress with the increasing number of COVID-19 patients, who require ambulance services. We hope this donation from PNG Ports including a K70,000 goes a long way to assist you in what you do,” Mr Wali said.

CEO for SJA Matt Cannon thanked PNG Ports for the appropriate assistance to the work in NCD.

“This vehicle is to help us during our major emergencies and coordinating our responses. Sometimes we get called to big emergencies then we have ambulances and we need to carry equipment to rescue people from vehicles. From cliffs we need to carry equipment to cut cars, we need to carry extra equipment to treat lots of patients,” Mr Cannon said.

He said now they are seeing large emergencies within the city more frequently, especially in the last two days and it is during such times that they need such support.

Mr Cannon said: “PNG Ports one day will need SJA to assist during accidents at the workplace, as they deal with many high risk activities in shifting cargos at the wharves, especially at the Motukea Port in NCD.”