PNG Nurse Completes Course on Evidence-Based Practice

After graduating from Pacific Adventist University, Susan realised her goal of becoming a nurse.

With 5 years’ experience, Susan joined UNFPA and Burnet Institute’s Faculty Development Programme. She completed the first module on evidence-based practice in 2022.

“I was referred to the course by one of the Maternal and Child Health Coordinators for National Capital District Provincial Health Authority, who said I should try it out,” said Susan, after completing the course.

“I didn't think I was going to be accepted as I'm a general nurse with less than ten years’ experience, but I have an interest in this area of maternal and child health. I was elated to have been accepted.”

UNFPA’s Faculty Development Programme, hosted in partnership with the Burnet Institute, focuses on education - how to deliver the lessons learned - to other practitioners. The development and strengthening of those who teach is one important strategy to improve the quality of care provided by maternity health professionals and in turn, to reduce maternal and newborn mortality.

“Evidence-based practice is relevant in all areas of the healthcare system,” said Susan. “It ensures that what we teach and practice is of high standard and produces quality outcomes for nursing care and good patient satisfaction.”

Delivering the best care means engaging in continued education about emerging technologies in the healthcare space. Susan shared that keeping up to date with the latest advancements is essential for those working in nursing.

“As time goes by, technology advances and science evolves, bringing in new information and evidence that we may use in our practice and teaching,” said Susan.

“We have to be up to date with new information and this course highlighted the importance of evidence-based practice, particularly the importance of examining how and from where you get your information and self-critiquing the research you do to support your practice.”

Patient satisfaction is one of the most important outcomes for Susan.

“I believe that the patient's smile reflects the quality of care given and I'm always glad when I see patients smile when they leave.”

“I do hope to have a career in maternal and child health in the near future and be able to undertake further learning.”

Whether or not Susan utilises her new skills to advance her interests in maternal and child health, Susan is now letting evidence-based practice guide her work as a nurse.

“Despite the challenges faced in our healthcare system in PNG, I enjoy serving people from all walks of life,” shared Susan.

“I am able to care for my father as well as serve my countrymen and women through my nursing career.”