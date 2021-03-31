PNG children highly vulnerable with water scarcity

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Papua New Guineans need a regular clean supply of water to maintain proper hygiene, to keep them from being susceptible to diseases that may put them in a more risky situation.

According to a new analysis by UNICEF, PNG is among 37 countries in the world with extremely high water vulnerabilities.

The analysis is part of UNICEF’s Water Security for All initiative, and identifies areas where physical water scarcity risks overlap with poor water service levels.

Communities living in these areas depend on surface water, unimproved sources, or where it can take more than 30 minutes to collect water.

PNG’s estimated 8 million plus people are among those with the least access to safe water supply in the world.

According to a 2017 Joint Monitoring Program global baseline report, only 37% of the population has access to basic water supply and 19% to basic sanitation.

Furthermore, only 13% of the rural population has access to basic sanitation compared to 57% of the urban population.

UNICEF Representative, Dr. Claudes Kamenga said Waterborne diseases are rampant in PNG because the majority of the country’s rural population is drinking unsafe water from sources like surface running water and piped and well water that are exposed to contaminants.

Dr Kamenga said access to safe water must be a national concern because the outcomes of unsafe water and poor sanitation and hygiene that manifest in child illnesses and deaths have many other serious consequences connected to nutrition, health, education, poverty and economic growth and development.

In PNG, development partners are supporting the Government efforts to address the water crisis.

One such effort is a four-year WASH project, also called the Klinpela Komuniti Projek facilitated by UNICEF through funding support provided by the European Union is positively impacting on the productivity, health and well-being of up to 160,000 people including 40,000 children in 200 schools, 36 health centres and 800 communities in four districts.

Photo: UNICEF