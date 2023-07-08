PNG-Australia Alumni Award winners

These exceptional individuals have not only made significant contributions to the communities of Papua New Guinea (PNG), but they have also excelled in their respective fields of expertise.

The awards were presented at the PNG Australia Alumni Association Annual Dinner held in Port Moresby on June 29. The winners for the 2021 awards, included Andrew Tipi from Southern Highlands, who received the Alumni of the Year award.

Tracy Masing from West New Britain was honored with the Women In Leadership Award, while Ginia Sialis from NCD was recognized for her entrepreneurship skills. Dr. Lawrence Gerry from Simbu was awarded the Community Service Award for his exceptional dedication.

In the following year, the 2022 awards were bestowed upon another remarkable group of individuals. Cherolyn Polomon, who received the Alumni of the Year award, was presented with the honor in Sydney.

Emma Minimbi from Jiwaka was acknowledged for her outstanding leadership skills, Martha Raka from Morobe was celebrated for her entrepreneurial endeavors, and Veronica Toksy, also from Morobe, was recognized for her exceptional community service.

Additionally, Carolyne Fred from AROB received the Frontline Service Delivery Award, highlighting her commendable efforts.

These deserving winners have not only gained recognition for their exceptional achievements but have also brought pride and inspiration to the community. Their accomplishments serve as a testament to their dedication, hard work, and commitment to making a positive impact in PNG.