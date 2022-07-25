PMGH tighten up security

A statement from the CEO’s office said all vehicles and persons entering the hospital premises gates will be searched for weapons.

A metal detector search is in place for anyone entering the Emergency Department, CED, Cons clinic and all entry points to the hospital.

CEO Dr Paki Molumi said there will be guards manning the gates and guardians will not be allowed entry as well.

Meanwhile, medical staff on duty will be picked up and dropped off to and from work.

While an emergency response team is on standby to receive mass casualties, there is general overloading of responsibilities in the hospital as well.

Dr. Molumi said overnight, the hospital received two causalities from the incident at Sir John Guise Stadium; one with bush knife injury causing traumatic brain injury. He said the patient and is now in stable condition. Another with a bush knife injury to a limb, was admitted by the orthopaedic team.