PMGH Maternity Wing get support

Sesago Healthcare presented the packs to PMGH yesterday. Sesago has been providing health support to PMGH. The gift packs it gave were donated by its partner Kimberly Clark, Australia.

The 210 maternity kits are part of a campaign in which Sesago Healthcare is assisting mothers and new born babies at the PMGH, especially with the alarming increase in number of babies being delivered, during the pandemic.

PMGH Director Medical Services Dr. Kone Sobi, thanked Sesago and Kimberly Clark, Australia for the contribution. He said the hospital has approximately 1200 deliveries a month which counts down to about 45 deliveries a day at PMGH, the highest being 60 on a very busy day.

“That gives an idea of what sort of support we are providing to our mothers. Most of them or some of them are unfortunate, they don’t have support for simple kits or simple needs, needful items for delivery so I think this donation will go a long way in supporting these families and babies,” he added.

Sesago Healthcare spokesperson, Duri Herry said the gifts were part of the Huggies and Kotex sampling kits being donated to mothers and babies as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility.

The contents of the kits include diapers, baby wipes, sanitary pads, baby bib, and a 25% discount shopping voucher from Sesago Discount Pharmacy retail shop.

PMGH Maternity Wing's Acting Unit Manager Annette Semo thanked the sponsors of the kits. She said a lot of mothers come without anything for their babies and this donation will be of great help.