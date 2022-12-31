PMGH appeal for blood donations

In a public appeal poster Port Moresby General Hospital appealed for urgent blood donation from the public because the hospital has low blood supply.

The appeal said the blood donation would help women with complications of pregnancy such as ectopic pregnancies, and hemorrhage before, during or after childbirth.

It will also help children with severe anemia often resulting from malaria or malnutrition, people with trauma following man-made and natural disasters, and many complex surgical and medical procedures and cancer patients.

The appeal said, this is the best gift that can be given to someone this festive season, the gift that keeps on living.

Those who are able can go to the Brian Bell Centre for Transfusion Medicine at the Port Moresby General Hospital on any day starting from 8:30am to 3:0pm including weekends and public holidays.