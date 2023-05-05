PM appeal to countrymen

He shared this during the 7th season of Men of Honour ‘Spirit of Peace’ Awards night on the 3rd of May, 2023.

PM Marape was inspired by the event and acknowledged Digicel PNG Foundation under Digicel PNG Ltd for the initiative of aiming to break the cycle of violence.

The Men of Honor program sees ordinary PNG men from different walks of life in the country who are actively involved in the area of peace-building.

“This country needs men to take leadership in all sectors and tonight I am happy I spent 2 hours here and not elsewhere to be inspired of those fine gentlemen. The real person you are is not the success you flag in the public place as a businessman, as a politician, as a departmental head, as a public servant but the real man you are is the person you are in your house, in front of your wife, daughter, and son.

“Let me appeal to all the men in the country, check yourself at the altar of your home, who you are, what are you, what is your call in life, your contribution starts in your home. The wife you have, aunty, sister in your home and in your community, the circle of men of honor starts at home.