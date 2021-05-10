Plant sales support park

The organisation, like many others affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, is heavily supported by partners, sponsors and supporters.

Commercial activities like the plant sale not only encourage sales but also park visitation.

Nature Park’s general manager, David Thompson, said: “Plant sale on the weekend, two of those per year. It’s been going well, it’s been consistent. Same figures as last year, same numbers as last year, with all those contributions and plant sales going to our wildlife fund, and to the conservation of our animals and everything here.”

The Nature Park is an accredited facility through the Zoo Aquarium Association (ZAA) and operates at the highest welfare standards worldwide for animals in their care and provides the opportunity to teach others through their education programs run during the school year and holiday programs.

Nature Park announced recently that they are up against some of the biggest zoos in Australia and New Zealand in the ZAA Awards.

“Fantastic, its outstanding recognition in all of Asia Pacific that we’ve been put up against Melbourne Zoos, Sydney Zoo, all the big parks in Australia and New Zealand. To get a finalist in three of the awards, it’s a huge credibility to all of the staff that have been here too.”

“The conservation effort they’ve put in Papua New Guinea is outstanding for us, and hopefully we go on as finalist and win those categories,” said Thompson.

The Port Moresby Nature Park continues to leave its gates open to the public following strict COVID-19 protocols.