Pinu Health Post opening

The Pinu aid post building together with the renovation of staff houses were done by Australian INGO, Child Fund with the support from the Australian government through the PNG Australia partnership.

The people have been deprived of proper health care for many years due to distance in accessing health care facilities.

Central Provincial Health Authority's Director for Curative Health service, Dr Maru Garo, said the health facility was launched as part of Central Provincial Health Authority's policy documents.

"We've completed these two important documents for CPHA, one is the corporate plan and the other, health service development plan," he said.

"We want people to access health services. They don't have to walk long distances."

In continuing its support for health programmes in the district, Child Fund PNG health program manager, Olive Oa said there is a need for children to seek health services.

"We came into the Pinu area through our access to primary health outreach services project, the health facility then was non functional for about 7-9 years," Oa said.

The building was initially built by BSP but deteriorated over a period of 8 to 9 years until the Child Fund arrived to do a major refurbishment and the recent opening.