Pimaga TVET Graduates Students

Guests arrived from the Southern Highlands provincial Education Board, Mineral Resources Development Corporation, Advancing PNG Women Leaders Network and communities around Pimaga and Bosavi to witness the first ever graduation ceremony.

“The youth will carry on our legacy. They are the next generation leaders and we must play our part by investing in their future and providing them a platform to express themselves in driving positive development forward,” said Principal and Manager, Warubi Masahimu.

He acknowledged the 21 graduates out of the original 113 that enrolled in 2019, for their perseverance, among them the two females who braved their way to achieving their goals, out of the original seven girls.

The TVET Institute was a result of a youth forum in 2016 in Pimaga station during the International Youth day (IYD) program sponsored by ExxonMobil.

The IYD was used as a youth advocacy empowerment program, an initiative of the Kutubu LLG Council of Youth & Women, supported by ‘Advancing PNG: Women Leaders Network’.

The ECPNG Kuige Church, Kutubu LLG youths, Oil Search Foundation and Southern Highlands Provincial Education board set up the Pimaga TVET School in 2019 with a strong collaborative support.

There are over 12,000 youth in Kutubu with no opportunities and this institute is quite an achievement and first of its kind in the Kutubu area.

Pimaga TVET Chairman, Steven Farabo said the TVET institute has opened the pathway for especially young people.

The institute enrolls students from Pimaga, Mubi Valley and the surrounding villages with plans underway to get students from Lake Side, Bosavi, Poroma or Homa Paua once dormitories are built.