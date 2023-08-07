Phase two PNG WaSH work

The workshop is for a phase 2 of the Water for Women Consortium project on Tuesday, 8th of August in Port Moresby.

The inception workshop aims to bring together key government stakeholders and partners to align support for Water for Women Consortium (WfWC) Phase 2.

The workshop will outline the WfWC project objectives, scope and requirements for the new phase in which it provides an overview of previous phase’s successes, challenges as well as lessons learnt and will also layout the groundwork for what is expected in the new phase.

Work in WaSH in healthcare facilities in which the consortium works closely with government partners will also be discussed, showcasing what to expect in the next phase.

The Water for Women Consortium project (WfWC) is supported by the Australian Government, through the Water for Women Fund and aims to ‘improved health, gender equality and wellbeing of Papua New Guinean communities through inclusive, sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH).

Representatives from various government partners such as Department of Prime Minister and

National Executive Council, National Department of Planning and Monitoring (WaSH PMU),

National Department of Health (NDoH).

The PNG Conservation and Environment Protection Authority (CEPA) will also be presenting on their WaSH Plans, for the coming months and how they will work with the PNG WaSH Consortium to achieve the PNG government’s WaSH priorities.