People With Disability Supported

NGO group, World Vision, who have been collaborating with PNGADP on a project called RIDE (Real Inclusion in Disability Engagement).

Through the RIDE project, female Co-Chair for the PNG Assembly of Disabled Persons, Jacqueline Boga Garoau acknowledged and thanked World Vision for providing the laptops to the Board Members of PNGADP and to DFAT for its financial support towards this partnership arrangement period that is expected to lapse 2023.

“It is through such projects like the RIDE project that persons with disabilities are able to be beneficiaries and participants of development. The laptops are essential for the Board Members to be able to communicate and undertake PNGADP Board’s roles & responsibilities help to build the capacity of Persons with Disabilities Organizations,” Garoau said.

She appealed for World Vision to provide training to the Board members on how to use the laptops and care for the equipment.

Project Manager of World Vision’s RIDE programme, Anisha Namete said the presentation of the laptops main objective is to assist Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The RIDE programme is also the first of its kind in PNG and it is funded by Australian Aid Programme.

“We are assisting PWDs by building up the capacity of PNGADP. The assets will help with their operations, planning and executing leadership responsibilities of the Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) throughout the country,” Ms Namete said.

The PNG Blind Union Chairman and a member of PNGADP, Kaman Wasup, was grateful upon receiving a laptop saying, “The laptop will assist me a long way to run the activities and programs for the PNG Blind Union and PNG – ADP as a whole. In this electronic age, laptops are needed and can assist us to send emails, write up letters and proposals, hold meetings and more.”

The presentation of the Lenovo laptops by World Vision to PNG Assembly of Disabled Persons was held at the Department for Community Development and Religion Office Conference Room.