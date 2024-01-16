Peace through photography

“I left school because of a tribal fight in my community. I could not continue my education and even when I thought I could pursue education elsewhere, I could not.”

19-year-old Rarango Nelson’s story is similar to most young people in Hela province who have been unable to pursue a decent education due to tribal fights and conflicts in their communities.

“I keep myself busy with church-led activities because it helps me to stay grounded and not be emotionally affected by the issues around me and I know it is the same for most of the young people here in participating in this photography and mental wellbeing workshop.”

Rarango was one of 30 youths from the Komo Youth for Change and the United Church in Hela Province who participated in a recent workshop on Photography and Mental well-being. The discussions in the workshop centred around conflict drivers and the meaning of peace, current barriers and how young people can contribute meaningfully to a peaceful future for their communities. Furthermore, participants worked in groups to identify avenues they could utilize to do that.

Facilitated by the United Nations Population Fund in partnership with the United Nations Women Agency, this workshop was provided through the Gender Transformative Psychosocial Support for Peace and Community Resilience in Hela Province Project; a project focusing on strengthening community-based psychosocial support in Tari and surrounding areas and encouraging community resilience and ownership. Among other creative approaches, the project uses photography to create dialogue platforms and collaboration through art, bringing different groups together in safe and creative spaces that encourage mutual understanding and respect.

“Apart from learning about the importance of one's state of mind and how it is important to take care of it, I enjoyed the photography sessions. It made me forget the conflicts around me and focus on something enjoyable and peace enticing. This is something I would bring to my youths in the community and use that as an avenue to talk about issues in our community,” Nelson expressed.

Reverend Francis Ibule from the United Church in Hela Province who is also the Youth Coordinator for the United Church in the province, stated the importance of addressing mental health and psychosocial behaviours through empowering young people.

“These sessions on mental health are just the tip of the iceberg for most young people and we look forward to having more sessions like this. Young people are the future of Hela and must be fully equipped to work in their communities. ”