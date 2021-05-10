Peace restored in Rabaul

The special event was organised by Rabaul District Administration, Kombiu LLG, Bala LLG, Rabaul Urban LLG community leaders and police, including the church and community leaders.

Their aim was to restore peace and normalcy to the township and nearby villages after the past weeks’ commotion that escalated into a confrontation between youths from Malaguna and Matupit and other SSM villages.

Prayers of forgiveness, restoration and reconciliation were offered by Reverend Nakikus Bellie at the peace reconciliation ceremony.

This was followed by the laying and exchange of Tabu shell money called “varporong”, or compensation between the villages, signifying the restoration of peace and harmony among youths.

Parents, ward members, community leaders and youths were again reminded and encouraged to ensure such unfortunate incidents do not happen again in future.

They were told to take ownership of the town so that people can move about freely, and businesses can operate.

As part of the peace reconciliation process, PNG Kumul coach Michael Marum, who comes from Matalau in the Kombiu LLG, donated 50 bags of rice on behalf of youths from SSM and Matupit to the youths of Malaguna.

Graham Piniau donated K1,000 and 30 fathoms of Tabu or three arip to say sorry to the PPC, administrator and governor.