Peace reconciliation reached

The peace ceremony was initiated by the Rabaul District Administration through its Law and order committee, Police, ward councilors, church elders and provincial administrator following a fight among youths of the neigboring wards over the theft of a mobile phone which resulted in youths barricading the main Rabaul –Kokopo road between Tropicana store to CPL Malaguna.

According to eye witnesses, the fights broke out last Thursday after a youth from Malaguna No.1 allegedly stole a mobile phone belonging to a female from Malaguna No.2.

The father reacted by bashing up the youth resulting in his relatives retaliating. The problem escalated with other youths from Malaguna No.1 in Bala LLG and ward 8 in Rabaul combining against Malaguna 2,3 and Rapolo wards.

About six barricades were set up between Tropicana shop and CPL Malaguna premises with properties damaged.

The fights also caused fears amongst families,motorists and the traveling public between Rabaul-Kokopo and other routes into Rabaul town even forcing shops to close.

On Tuesday last week, a special peace and reconciliation ceremony took place amongst youths from the 4 wards led by their ward councilors, with the exchange of sell money or tabu on traditional tolai spears signifying the rebuilding of peace, reconciliation and friendship amongst themselves.

The ceremeony was witnessed by East New Britain Provincial Administrator, Wilson Matava, Rabaul District Administration, Police Station Commander ,Ward councilors and Church elders.